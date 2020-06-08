Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

The shares of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Align Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Neutral the ALGN stock while also putting a $240 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220. Wolfe Research was of a view that ALGN is Peer Perform in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that ALGN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.15.

The shares of the company added by 10.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $267.05 while ending the day at $288.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -44.46% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. ALGN had ended its last session trading at $260.07. Align Technology Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 2.00. Align Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ALGN 52-week low price stands at $127.88 while its 52-week high price is $319.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $19.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Align Technology Inc. generated 790.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.44%. Align Technology Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on June 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $59. It started the day trading at $13.85 and traded between $12.30 and $13.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMUX’s 50-day SMA is 8.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.19. The stock has a high of $19.05 for the year while the low is $4.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 60907.92 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 139.78%, as 146,045 ALGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of Immunic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 196.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.18% over the last six months.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Immunic Inc. shares by 12.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 67,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,300 shares of Immunic Inc. which are valued at $585,565. In the same vein, BG Fund Management Luxembourg SA increased its Immunic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 28,318 shares and is now valued at $244,101. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Immunic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.