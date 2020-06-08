Something To Watch Before Buying New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.41% on 06/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.37 before closing at $8.98. Intraday shares traded counted 7.17 million, which was 54.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 15.76M. NRZ’s previous close was $8.44 while the outstanding shares total 415.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.30, with weekly volatility at 8.45% and ATR at 0.60. The NRZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.91 and a $17.66 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company New Residential Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New Residential Investment Corp. recorded a total of 113.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -433.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -531.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.67 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.56 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 415.59M with the revenue now reading -3.87 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NRZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NRZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Sloves Andrew bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.29, for a total value of 26,252. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sloves Andrew now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,273. Also, Director, LENEHAN PAMELA F bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.53 per share, with a total market value of 55,310. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sloves Andrew now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Residential Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NRZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.60.