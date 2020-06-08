Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI), Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)

The shares of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Outperform the ZYXI stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.45.

The shares of the company added by 10.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.41 while ending the day at $21.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -72.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. ZYXI had ended its last session trading at $19.44. Zynex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 ZYXI 52-week low price stands at $7.12 while its 52-week high price is $22.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zynex Inc. generated 14.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Zynex Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that APEX's 50-day SMA is 0.4980 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9034. The stock has a high of $2.76 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 154377.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.58%, as 151,938 shares were shorted. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 160.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cove Street Capital LLC sold more APEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cove Street Capital LLC selling -277,171 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 964,055 shares of APEX, with a total valuation of $528,302. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more APEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Apex Global Brands Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 89,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. which are valued at $48,963. Following these latest developments, around 15.97% of Apex Global Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.