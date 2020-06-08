Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

The shares of Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tailored Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 14, 2019, to Neutral the TLRD stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $20. FBR & Co. was of a view that TLRD is Outperform in its latest report on July 11, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that TLRD is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.36.

The shares of the company added by 21.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 6.83 million shares were traded which represents a -129.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. TLRD had ended its last session trading at $1.51. Tailored Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $73.6 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 1.80. TLRD 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $7.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tailored Brands Inc. generated 14.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 145.65%. Tailored Brands Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.41 and traded between $1.27 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.0545 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0880. The stock has a high of $3.39 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.16%, as 1.64M TLRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.49% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.95% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.