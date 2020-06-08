Ride Out The Next Market Storm With H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES), Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

The shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $14 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of H&E Equipment Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Longbow in its report released on March 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Stifel was of a view that HEES is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that HEES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.45.

The shares of the company added by 10.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.855 while ending the day at $20.90. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -30.95% decline from the average session volume which is 0.48 million shares. HEES had ended its last session trading at $18.90. H&E Equipment Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $678.83 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 2.34. HEES 52-week low price stands at $9.12 while its 52-week high price is $37.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The H&E Equipment Services Inc. generated 12.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -110.0%. H&E Equipment Services Inc. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.78% to reach $5.04/share. It started the day trading at $6.84 and traded between $6.11 and $6.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMIA’s 50-day SMA is 4.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.01. The stock has a high of $28.28 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.58%, as 11.27M HEES shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 50.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 82.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more JMIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 4,749 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,246,855 shares of JMIA, with a total valuation of $40,593,693. Goldman Sachs International meanwhile bought more JMIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,414,812 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its Jumia Technologies AG shares by 69.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,140,589 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 874,011 shares of Jumia Technologies AG which are valued at $9,397,186. In the same vein, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its Jumia Technologies AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,282 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 623,133 shares and is now valued at $2,735,554. Following these latest developments, around 38.07% of Jumia Technologies AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.