Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

The shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ascena Retail Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that ASNA is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ASNA is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.71.

The shares of the company added by 43.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.76. During the trading session, a total of 11.75 million shares were traded which represents a -1562.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. ASNA had ended its last session trading at $1.92. Ascena Retail Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 16.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ASNA 52-week low price stands at $0.91 while its 52-week high price is $23.00.

The Ascena Retail Group Inc. generated 373.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 146.15%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.34% to reach $27.77/share. It started the day trading at $23.99 and traded between $22.83 and $23.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AU’s 50-day SMA is 23.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.99. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $12.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.81%, as 3.17M ASNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.76% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.41, while the P/B ratio is 3.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -840,235 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,568,230 shares of AU, with a total valuation of $647,999,130. BlackRock Investment Management (… meanwhile sold more AU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $352,544,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by 11.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,349,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,433,069 shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited which are valued at $276,810,183. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,417,557 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,111,784 shares and is now valued at $197,846,412. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.