Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) moved up 74.38% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 86.25, with weekly volatility at 11.33% and ATR at 0.54. The RWT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.14 and a $18.01 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.89 million, which was 17.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.93M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 23.13% on 06/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.95 before closing at $8.72. RWT’s previous close was $7.08 while the outstanding shares total 114.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.23.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Redwood Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $807.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Redwood Trust Inc. recorded a total of 198.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 175.49 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.08M with the revenue now reading -8.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RWT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RWT attractive?

In related news, Director, Byerwalter Mariann H sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.52, for a total value of 26,136. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Matera Fred now bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,347. Also, Director, PROCTOR GEORGANNE sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 27. The shares were price at an average price of 16.64 per share, with a total market value of 19,968. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Stone Andrew P now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Redwood Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RWT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.00.