Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Party City Holdco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Equal-Weight the PRTY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $2.50. Goldman was of a view that PRTY is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PRTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 584.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.83.

The shares of the company added by 22.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.60 while ending the day at $1.78. During the trading session, a total of 16.72 million shares were traded which represents a -75.44% decline from the average session volume which is 9.53 million shares. PRTY had ended its last session trading at $1.45. Party City Holdco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PRTY 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Party City Holdco Inc. generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.04%. Party City Holdco Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $6.70 and traded between $5.90 and $6.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DVAX’s 50-day SMA is 4.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.77. The stock has a high of $8.12 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.44%, as 11.93M PRTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.84% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more DVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 520,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,766,800 shares of DVAX, with a total valuation of $41,508,900. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,258,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chicago Capital LLC increased its Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,215,525 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 215,785 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation which are valued at $17,915,981. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 227,264 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,215,781 shares and is now valued at $17,917,069. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.