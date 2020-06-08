Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

The shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $15 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Overweight the KRP stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Wells Fargo was of a view that KRP is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2019. SunTrust thinks that KRP is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.94.

The shares of the company added by 11.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.66 while ending the day at $9.51. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -116.48% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. KRP had ended its last session trading at $8.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.80 KRP 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $17.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kimbell Royalty Partners LP generated 14.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 137.21%. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Imperial Capital also rated MGY as Downgrade on April 17, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that MGY could down by -13.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.71% to reach $6.38/share. It started the day trading at $7.43 and traded between $6.77 and $7.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 5.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.96. The stock has a high of $13.28 for the year while the low is $3.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.03%, as 17.63M KRP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.71% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more MGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,168,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,464,506 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $106,525,354. Davis Selected Advisers LP meanwhile bought more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,951,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 42.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,412,213 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,572,879 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $73,837,018. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 433,638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,840,307 shares and is now valued at $70,136,786. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.