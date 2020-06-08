Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)

The shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.34.

The shares of the company added by 10.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.7817 while ending the day at $8.33. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -393.93% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. FENC had ended its last session trading at $7.55. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 FENC 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 9.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.32%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is now rated as Hold. Imperial Capital also rated NOG as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that NOG could surge by 31.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.13% to reach $1.37/share. It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.88 and $0.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.7781 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5448. The stock has a high of $2.43 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.40%, as 40.47M FENC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,675,937 shares of NOG, with a total valuation of $25,675,759. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,629,057 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by 11.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,643,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,380,967 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. which are valued at $14,767,287. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,029,071 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,862,049 shares and is now valued at $13,276,535. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.