Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA), Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)

The shares of Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Contura Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.43.

The shares of the company added by 26.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.23 while ending the day at $5.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -190.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. CTRA had ended its last session trading at $4.34. Contura Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 CTRA 52-week low price stands at $1.93 while its 52-week high price is $54.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Contura Energy Inc. generated 227.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 298.41%. Contura Energy Inc. has the potential to record -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on September 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.65 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASM’s 50-day SMA is 0.4706 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5156. The stock has a high of $0.84 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 736224.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.14%, as 698,383 CTRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 813.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.21% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.