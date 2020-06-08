Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

The shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CONSOL Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2018, to Hold the CEIX stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.20.

The shares of the company added by 12.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.57 while ending the day at $8.14. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a 2.4% incline from the average session volume which is 0.66 million shares. CEIX had ended its last session trading at $7.26. CONSOL Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CEIX 52-week low price stands at $3.35 while its 52-week high price is $27.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CONSOL Energy Inc. generated 78.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1633.33%. CONSOL Energy Inc. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.68 and traded between $0.569 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JILL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4738 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1951. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.20%, as 3.85M CEIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.54% of J.Jill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 754.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,303,609 shares of JILL, with a total valuation of $593,142. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JILL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its J.Jill Inc. shares by 45.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 723,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,190 shares of J.Jill Inc. which are valued at $329,331. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its J.Jill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,414 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 493,610 shares and is now valued at $224,593. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of J.Jill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.