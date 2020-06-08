Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

The shares of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Columbia Banking System Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2019, to Equal-Weight the COLB stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that COLB is Overweight in its latest report on July 31, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that COLB is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.78.

The shares of the company added by 10.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.77 while ending the day at $29.39. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a -7.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. COLB had ended its last session trading at $26.54. Columbia Banking System Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 1.00. COLB 52-week low price stands at $19.11 while its 52-week high price is $41.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -255.0%. Columbia Banking System Inc. has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated VRAY as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that VRAY could surge by 15.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.88% to reach $2.83/share. It started the day trading at $2.48 and traded between $2.12 and $2.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 2.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.91. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.50%, as 17.68M COLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.90% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.67% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,177,916 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 6.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,466,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 612,599 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $21,769,569. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,873,604 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,926,783 shares and is now valued at $18,567,709. Following these latest developments, around 19.70% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.