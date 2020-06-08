Mixed Analyst Attention: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS), Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

The shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Senseonics Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Stifel was of a view that SENS is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2019. Raymond James thinks that SENS is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.87.

The shares of the company added by 12.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.48. During the trading session, a total of 5.47 million shares were traded which represents a -133.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. SENS had ended its last session trading at $0.42. SENS 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $2.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Senseonics Holdings Inc. generated 95.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $13.035 and traded between $11.99 and $12.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCH’s 50-day SMA is 10.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.39. The stock has a high of $11.10 for the year while the low is $9.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 112655.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.91%, as 89,099 SENS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.22% of Collier Creek Holdings shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 122.60, while the P/B ratio is 143.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 327.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HGC Investment Management, Inc. bought more CCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HGC Investment Management, Inc. purchasing 48,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,529,028 shares of CCH, with a total valuation of $36,948,923. Manulife Investment Management Lt… meanwhile sold more CCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,471,763 worth of shares.

Similarly, Governors Lane LP decreased its Collier Creek Holdings shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Collier Creek Holdings which are valued at $20,940,000. In the same vein, Glazer Capital LLC decreased its Collier Creek Holdings shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,463,519 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,763,499 shares and is now valued at $18,463,835.