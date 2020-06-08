Mixed Analyst Attention: ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

The shares of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $36 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ONEOK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 22, 2020, to Neutral the OKE stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on May 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that OKE is Sector Perform in its latest report on May 01, 2020. Jefferies thinks that OKE is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 30, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 272.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.83.

The shares of the company added by 11.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.41 while ending the day at $45.35. During the trading session, a total of 8.01 million shares were traded which represents a -1.45% decline from the average session volume which is 7.9 million shares. OKE had ended its last session trading at $40.71. ONEOK Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 99.66, with a beta of 2.14. ONEOK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 OKE 52-week low price stands at $12.16 while its 52-week high price is $78.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ONEOK Inc. generated 531.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.64%. ONEOK Inc. has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GRIN’s 50-day SMA is 2.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.91. The stock has a high of $7.97 for the year while the low is $2.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13548.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -54.82%, as 6,121 OKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 77.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The QVT Financial LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,301,975 shares of GRIN, with a total valuation of $3,137,760. Sanlam Investment Management (Pty… meanwhile sold more GRIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $599,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, First State Investment Management… decreased its Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares by 42.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 105,185 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -78,469 shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $253,496. Following these latest developments, around 22.70% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.