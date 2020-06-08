Mixed Analyst Attention: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.29.

The shares of the company added by 10.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.33 while ending the day at $17.16. During the trading session, a total of 4.2 million shares were traded which represents a 17.93% incline from the average session volume which is 5.12 million shares. HWM had ended its last session trading at $15.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.21, with a beta of 1.61. Howmet Aerospace Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HWM 52-week low price stands at $8.72 while its 52-week high price is $26.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Howmet Aerospace Inc. generated 2.59 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.45%. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.56% to reach $3.37/share. It started the day trading at $3.7696 and traded between $3.41 and $3.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEX’s 50-day SMA is 2.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.42. The stock has a high of $7.92 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.81%, as 4.04M HWM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.94% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,902,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,076,239 shares of NEX, with a total valuation of $41,936,874. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,198,932 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,369,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,754 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. which are valued at $24,056,484. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,884 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,852,396 shares and is now valued at $22,857,559. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.