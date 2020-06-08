Mixed Analyst Attention: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB), Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

The shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $36. Piper Jaffray was of a view that BHLB is Neutral in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that BHLB is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.03.

The shares of the company added by 10.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.88 while ending the day at $13.35. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a -29.88% decline from the average session volume which is 0.49 million shares. BHLB had ended its last session trading at $12.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $670.22 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.35. BHLB 52-week low price stands at $9.15 while its 52-week high price is $33.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1028.57%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is now rated as Underperform. Barclays also rated TGI as Downgrade on August 23, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TGI could down by -20.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.43% to reach $9.30/share. It started the day trading at $11.99 and traded between $10.61 and $11.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGI’s 50-day SMA is 6.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.31. The stock has a high of $29.38 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.75%, as 4.33M BHLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.47% of Triumph Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 49.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -527,867 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,190,579 shares of TGI, with a total valuation of $50,621,676. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,386,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Triumph Group Inc. shares by 4.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,058,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 277,636 shares of Triumph Group Inc. which are valued at $42,649,693. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Triumph Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,647 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,717,937 shares and is now valued at $19,134,276. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Triumph Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.