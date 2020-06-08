Mixed Analyst Attention: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

The shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on February 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Robert W. Baird was of a view that AHT is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that AHT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.68.

The shares of the company added by 19.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a -110.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. AHT had ended its last session trading at $0.90. AHT 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $4.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 491.67%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has the potential to record -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.402 and traded between $0.3501 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTEC’s 50-day SMA is 0.2473 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4711. The stock has a high of $5.22 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31915.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 776.91%, as 279,866 AHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.46% over the last six months.

Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NTEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,007,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Intec Pharma Ltd. shares by 33.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,637,880 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 906,612 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. which are valued at $909,470. In the same vein, Meitav DS Provident & Pension Ltd… increased its Intec Pharma Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 304,124 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,416,322 shares and is now valued at $604,081. Following these latest developments, around 10.19% of Intec Pharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.