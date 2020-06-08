Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -84.84% decline from the average session volume which is 0.66 million shares. MYSZ had ended its last session trading at $1.32. MYSZ 52-week low price stands at $0.68 while its 52-week high price is $11.60.

The My Size Inc. generated 1.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $1.78 and traded between $1.37 and $1.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CJJD’s 50-day SMA is 2.2388 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6661. The stock has a high of $3.46 for the year while the low is $1.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 980949.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.20%, as 792,607 MYSZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.86, while the P/B ratio is 2.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,840,000 shares of CJJD, with a total valuation of $10,986,800. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CJJD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,277,425 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares by 42.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 60,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,717 shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. which are valued at $137,530. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 53,030 shares and is now valued at $120,378. Following these latest developments, around 28.70% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.