Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Falcon Minerals Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Neutral the FLMN stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $7.80. SunTrust was of a view that FLMN is Buy in its latest report on June 17, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that FLMN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.29.

The shares of the company added by 20.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.59. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -42.04% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. FLMN had ended its last session trading at $2.97. Falcon Minerals Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 FLMN 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Falcon Minerals Corporation generated 2.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Falcon Minerals Corporation has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.25. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GME as Reiterated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GME could down by -6.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.38% to reach $3.89/share. It started the day trading at $4.41 and traded between $4.09 and $4.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 4.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.88. The stock has a high of $6.92 for the year while the low is $2.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 57.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.51%, as 55.59M FLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 97.91% of GameStop Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -675,288 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,724,686 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $55,722,451. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,601,949 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,622,118 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -812,240 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $49,404,736. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,650,065 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,477,295 shares and is now valued at $31,384,900. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.