Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

The shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynagas LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2019, to Neutral the DLNG stock while also putting a $2.65 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2018. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $5.25. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 09, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.50. Berenberg was of a view that DLNG is Hold in its latest report on September 06, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that DLNG is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.33.

The shares of the company added by 11.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.96 while ending the day at $2.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -1625.73% decline from the average session volume which is 71490.0 shares. DLNG had ended its last session trading at $1.85. DLNG 52-week low price stands at $0.98 while its 52-week high price is $2.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynagas LNG Partners LP generated 16.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Credit Suisse also rated GPMT as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GPMT could down by -0.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.80% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.06 and traded between $7.30 and $7.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPMT’s 50-day SMA is 4.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.25. The stock has a high of $19.35 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.15%, as 6.62M DLNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.24% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPMT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -301,940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,868,942 shares of GPMT, with a total valuation of $44,167,331. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,717,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, Timbercreek Investment Management… increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 140.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,508,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,463,983 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $12,492,405. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,459 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,313,923 shares and is now valued at $11,523,337. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.