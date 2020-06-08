Is There A Value in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) And Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

The shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viper Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Stifel was of a view that VNOM is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Goldman thinks that VNOM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.69.

The shares of the company added by 11.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.30 while ending the day at $12.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 15.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. VNOM had ended its last session trading at $11.56. Viper Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 VNOM 52-week low price stands at $4.98 while its 52-week high price is $33.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viper Energy Partners LP generated 40.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. Viper Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 18, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $3.69 and traded between $2.50 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCEP’s 50-day SMA is 2.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.15. The stock has a high of $17.00 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 325063.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -85.82%, as 46,094 VNOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 123.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.09% over the last six months.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares by 119.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,287 shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which are valued at $7,080. Following these latest developments, around 19.35% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.