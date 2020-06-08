Is There A Value in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) And PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 601.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.75.

The shares of the company added by 47.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.93 while ending the day at $4.49. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -87.09% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. MTC had ended its last session trading at $3.04. Mmtec Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 MTC 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $19.55.

The Mmtec Inc. generated 4.93 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.31 and $1.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDSB’s 50-day SMA is 0.9479 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4054. The stock has a high of $6.92 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 53913.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -56.36%, as 23,528 MTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.24% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 749.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.06% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PDSB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $294,140 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.