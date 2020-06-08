Is There A Value in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) And ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

The shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $30 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Buy the GCO stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the CL King set price target on the stock to $53. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Susquehanna was of a view that GCO is Positive in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that GCO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 384.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.57.

The shares of the company added by 11.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.44 while ending the day at $26.71. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -44.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.5 million shares. GCO had ended its last session trading at $24.05. Genesco Inc. currently has a market cap of $376.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.71. Genesco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GCO 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $53.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genesco Inc. generated 81.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.32%. Genesco Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.73% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.00 and traded between $2.67 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IO’s 50-day SMA is 1.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.79. The stock has a high of $10.73 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.31%, as 1.40M GCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.98% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more IO shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 50,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,097,397 shares of IO, with a total valuation of $2,216,742. Footprints Asset Management & Res… meanwhile bought more IO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,081,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empery Asset Management LP increased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by 14.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 832,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,064 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation which are valued at $1,681,274. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 19,392 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 501,879 shares and is now valued at $1,013,796. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of ION Geophysical Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.