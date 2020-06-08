Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)?

The shares of RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RigNet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $24. Sidoti was of a view that RNET is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2016. Sidoti thinks that RNET is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.53.

The shares of the company added by 34.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.03 while ending the day at $1.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -443.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.29 million shares. RNET had ended its last session trading at $0.99. RigNet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 RNET 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $11.34.

The RigNet Inc. generated 13.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.13%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Stifel also rated REYN as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that REYN could surge by 11.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.38% to reach $37.13/share. It started the day trading at $36.00 and traded between $32.70 and $32.94 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $35.92 for the year while the low is $21.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 384512.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.47%, as 371,170 RNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.68% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 751.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.35%.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more REYN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,807,386 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 74.10% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.