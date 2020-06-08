Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS), Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)?

The shares of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oil States International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $11. JP Morgan was of a view that OIS is Underweight in its latest report on December 13, 2019. Cowen thinks that OIS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 398.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.79.

The shares of the company added by 19.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.83 while ending the day at $7.57. During the trading session, a total of 5.06 million shares were traded which represents a -197.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. OIS had ended its last session trading at $6.33. Oil States International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 OIS 52-week low price stands at $1.52 while its 52-week high price is $19.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oil States International Inc. generated 24.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Oil States International Inc. has the potential to record -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is now rated as Outperform. Cowen also rated CRNC as Initiated on May 12, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that CRNC could down by -8.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.07% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.06 and traded between $34.64 and $35.69 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $40.08 for the year while the low is $11.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.59%, as 3.31M OIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.09% of Cerence Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 847.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 74.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 136.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Columbia Management Investment Ad… bought more CRNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Columbia Management Investment Ad… purchasing 210,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,548,859 shares of CRNC, with a total valuation of $75,093,856. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,747,357 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Cerence Inc. shares by 2.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,009,075 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 86,117 shares of Cerence Inc. which are valued at $63,672,027. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Cerence Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,688 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,759,991 shares and is now valued at $37,241,410. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Cerence Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.