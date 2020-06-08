Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)?

The shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2019, to Overweight the NNBR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Lake Street was of a view that NNBR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2016. Stifel thinks that NNBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 338.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.48.

The shares of the company added by 12.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.501 while ending the day at $5.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -38.88% decline from the average session volume which is 0.86 million shares. NNBR had ended its last session trading at $5.24. NN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NNBR 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $10.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NN Inc. generated 79.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2400.0%. NN Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) is now rated as Overweight. MKM Partners also rated LPI as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that LPI could surge by 8.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.11% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $21.90 and traded between $18.09 and $21.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPI’s 50-day SMA is 14.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.27. The stock has a high of $68.50 for the year while the low is $6.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.46%, as 21.26M NNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.81% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.00% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.