Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)?

The shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $69 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Underweight the CDAY stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CDAY is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 26, 2020. CIBC thinks that CDAY is worth Sector Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.92.

The shares of the company added by 10.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.33 while ending the day at $81.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -74.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. CDAY had ended its last session trading at $74.41. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CDAY 52-week low price stands at $38.40 while its 52-week high price is $79.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. generated 255.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. B. Riley FBR also rated SBGI as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SBGI could surge by 4.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.95% to reach $25.81/share. It started the day trading at $25.28 and traded between $23.20 and $24.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGI’s 50-day SMA is 16.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.89. The stock has a high of $59.58 for the year while the low is $10.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.07%, as 8.02M CDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.54% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -541,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,095,346 shares of SBGI, with a total valuation of $107,582,857. Conifer Management LLC meanwhile bought more SBGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,335,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by 1,268.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,034,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,739,203 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. which are valued at $71,201,018. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,612,255 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,308,282 shares and is now valued at $58,391,177. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.