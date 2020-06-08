Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)?

The shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeco Instruments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Buy the VECO stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on March 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. The Benchmark Company was of a view that VECO is Hold in its latest report on August 03, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that VECO is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.05.

The shares of the company added by 12.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.40 while ending the day at $14.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -17.84% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. VECO had ended its last session trading at $12.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 VECO 52-week low price stands at $7.42 while its 52-week high price is $19.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veeco Instruments Inc. generated 162.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 214.29%. Veeco Instruments Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.67% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.87 and traded between $3.00 and $3.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCF’s 50-day SMA is 2.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.61. The stock has a high of $4.79 for the year while the low is $0.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.24%, as 3.93M VECO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.25% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 493.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,002,390 shares of MCF, with a total valuation of $20,404,876.

Similarly, Luther King Capital Management Co… decreased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,486,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company which are valued at $11,193,264. In the same vein, DWS Investment Management America… decreased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 788,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,020,311 shares and is now valued at $10,241,434. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.