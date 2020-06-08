Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP), Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)?

The shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Underweight the OMP stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Piper Sandler was of a view that OMP is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that OMP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.19.

The shares of the company added by 11.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.98 while ending the day at $9.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a -26.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.53 million shares. OMP had ended its last session trading at $8.62. Oasis Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OMP 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $22.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Midstream Partners LP generated 23.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.36%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated LBRT as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that LBRT could down by -22.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.92% to reach $5.74/share. It started the day trading at $7.3622 and traded between $6.64 and $7.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBRT’s 50-day SMA is 4.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.67. The stock has a high of $16.79 for the year while the low is $2.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.46%, as 3.40M OMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.48% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 985.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more LBRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,471,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,032,868 shares of LBRT, with a total valuation of $70,955,137. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LBRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,125,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,278,180 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 15,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. which are valued at $20,193,010. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.