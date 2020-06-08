Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)?

The shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mesa Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Hold the MESA stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MESA is Underperform in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Cowen thinks that MESA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.06.

The shares of the company added by 10.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.26 while ending the day at $4.31. During the trading session, a total of 4.02 million shares were traded which represents a -294.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. MESA had ended its last session trading at $3.89. Mesa Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MESA 52-week low price stands at $2.05 while its 52-week high price is $11.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mesa Air Group Inc. generated 55.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. Mesa Air Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.03% to reach $8.58/share. It started the day trading at $7.67 and traded between $7.26 and $7.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOL’s 50-day SMA is 4.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.66. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.19%, as 4.50M MESA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.65% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 71.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Contrarian Capital Management LLC sold more GOL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Contrarian Capital Management LLC selling -1,319,799 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,661,059 shares of GOL, with a total valuation of $26,097,482. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more GOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,975,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by 2.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,449,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,387 shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. which are valued at $6,682,370. In the same vein, Capital International, Inc. decreased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,202,100 shares and is now valued at $5,541,681. Following these latest developments, around 64.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.