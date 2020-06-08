Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)?

The shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chaparral Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 359.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.26.

The shares of the company added by 87.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 21.13 million shares were traded which represents a -512.58% decline from the average session volume which is 3.45 million shares. CHAP had ended its last session trading at $0.52. Chaparral Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CHAP 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chaparral Energy Inc. generated 13.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Chaparral Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $2.11 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONCY’s 50-day SMA is 1.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.65. The stock has a high of $6.02 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.13%, as 1.50M CHAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 986.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 69.60% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.