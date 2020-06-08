Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)?

The shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank OZK, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that OZK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 19, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.42.

The shares of the company added by 11.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.04 while ending the day at $27.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -22.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. OZK had ended its last session trading at $24.87. Bank OZK currently has a market cap of $3.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 2.03. OZK 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $31.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -855.56%. Bank OZK has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Barclays also rated NBLX as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NBLX could down by -45.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.75% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.95 and traded between $10.76 and $11.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBLX’s 50-day SMA is 6.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.74. The stock has a high of $34.50 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.55%, as 1.40M OZK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.16% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more NBLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -52.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -4,783,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,332,623 shares of NBLX, with a total valuation of $31,758,127. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,328,185 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brookfield Public Securities Grou… increased its Noble Midstream Partners LP shares by 90.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,310,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,575,729 shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $24,262,608. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Noble Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 271,826 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,829,995 shares and is now valued at $13,413,863. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Noble Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.