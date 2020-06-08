Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI)?

The shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $16 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seritage Growth Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 210.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.15.

The shares of the company added by 26.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.52 while ending the day at $15.52. During the trading session, a total of 5.06 million shares were traded which represents a -204.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. SRG had ended its last session trading at $12.29. SRG 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $45.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.33%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $109. Rosenblatt also rated IPHI as Upgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that IPHI could surge by 5.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.15% to reach $118.19/share. It started the day trading at $119.04 and traded between $111.62 and $111.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPHI’s 50-day SMA is 100.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.25. The stock has a high of $127.79 for the year while the low is $44.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.64%, as 4.62M SRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.70% of Inphi Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IPHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 53,301 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,398,346 shares of IPHI, with a total valuation of $424,616,323. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more IPHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $272,288,367 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Inphi Corporation shares by 6.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,638,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 166,552 shares of Inphi Corporation which are valued at $254,713,550. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Inphi Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,957 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,814,440 shares and is now valued at $175,166,038. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Inphi Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.