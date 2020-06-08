Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)?

The shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Market Perform the DNOW stock while also putting a $8.25 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $10. Stifel was of a view that DNOW is Buy in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Cowen thinks that DNOW is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.17.

The shares of the company added by 12.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $8.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 11.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. DNOW had ended its last session trading at $7.94. NOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DNOW 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $15.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NOW Inc. generated 202.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 228.57%. NOW Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $6.35 and traded between $5.16 and $5.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENT’s 50-day SMA is 2.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.38. The stock has a high of $24.00 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83754.49 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.46%, as 126,017 DNOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 216.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 166.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,161,262 shares of ENT, with a total valuation of $3,239,921. Frontier Capital Management Co. L… meanwhile bought more ENT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $526,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 127,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $355,558. In the same vein, Emancipation Management LLC increased its Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,428 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 66,836 shares and is now valued at $186,472. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.