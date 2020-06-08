Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)?

The shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2017. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.24.

The shares of the company added by 22.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.8511 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -365.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. DMPI had ended its last session trading at $0.87. DMPI 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 4.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -423.53%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Jefferies also rated TLRY as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that TLRY could down by -10.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.05% to reach $8.58/share. It started the day trading at $10.35 and traded between $9.08 and $9.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 7.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.82. The stock has a high of $51.03 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.59%, as 17.08M DMPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.51% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more TLRY shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 240,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,073,889 shares of TLRY, with a total valuation of $24,744,806. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,110,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 18.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,029,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -228,501 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $8,288,103. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 378,107 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 942,881 shares and is now valued at $7,590,192. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.