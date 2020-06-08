Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)?

The shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CPS is Underperform in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that CPS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 167.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.04.

The shares of the company added by 20.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.08 while ending the day at $17.74. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -93.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. CPS had ended its last session trading at $14.77. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CPS 52-week low price stands at $6.64 while its 52-week high price is $50.78.

The Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. generated 301.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.35%.

Investment analysts at Midtown Partners published a research note on February 11, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.30. It started the day trading at $6.92 and traded between $6.30 and $6.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNVC’s 50-day SMA is 6.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.05. The stock has a high of $19.20 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 326962.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.24%, as 438,914 CPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.50% of NanoViricides Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 168.20% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NNVC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,800,002 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 14.97% of NanoViricides Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.