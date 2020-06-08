Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)?

The shares of Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $26 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arch Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the ARCH stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Jefferies was of a view that ARCH is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ARCH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.31.

The shares of the company added by 11.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.51 while ending the day at $37.69. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a 8.42% incline from the average session volume which is 0.58 million shares. ARCH had ended its last session trading at $33.77. Arch Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ARCH 52-week low price stands at $21.80 while its 52-week high price is $97.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arch Resources Inc. generated 105.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 311.38%. Arch Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.64% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.42 and traded between $7.49 and $8.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUBI’s 50-day SMA is 5.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.19. The stock has a high of $13.11 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.69%, as 7.15M ARCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.70% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RUBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 13,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,856,896 shares of RUBI, with a total valuation of $41,993,944. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RUBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,819,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Granahan Investment Management, I… increased its the Rubicon Project Inc. shares by 196.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,314,864 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,195,260 shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. which are valued at $23,767,575. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its the Rubicon Project Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 601,135 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,005,512 shares and is now valued at $21,549,521. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of the Rubicon Project Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.