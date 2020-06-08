Is It Crazy To Buy The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) And CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. Northcoast was of a view that GT is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that GT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.50.

The shares of the company added by 10.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.37 while ending the day at $9.89. During the trading session, a total of 10.58 million shares were traded which represents a -56.12% decline from the average session volume which is 6.78 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $8.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GT 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 971.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is now rated as Sector Perform. Credit Suisse also rated CVI as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that CVI could down by -9.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.81% to reach $22.20/share. It started the day trading at $24.97 and traded between $22.51 and $24.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVI’s 50-day SMA is 19.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.83. The stock has a high of $55.52 for the year while the low is $13.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.87%, as 2.08M GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of CVR Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.77, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,198,718 shares of CVI, with a total valuation of $1,698,089,424. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,653,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CVR Energy Inc. shares by 15.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,764,584 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 365,205 shares of CVR Energy Inc. which are valued at $65,935,328. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CVR Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 150,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,906,038 shares and is now valued at $45,459,006.