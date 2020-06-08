Is It Crazy To Buy Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) And Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tata Motors Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. Nomura was of a view that TTM is Reduce in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Nomura thinks that TTM is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.87.

The shares of the company added by 11.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.35 while ending the day at $7.45. During the trading session, a total of 4.3 million shares were traded which represents a -40.2% decline from the average session volume which is 3.07 million shares. TTM had ended its last session trading at $6.68. TTM 52-week low price stands at $3.92 while its 52-week high price is $14.03.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.14%. Tata Motors Limited has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.59% to reach $16.55/share. It started the day trading at $17.98 and traded between $16.41 and $17.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIL’s 50-day SMA is 14.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.24. The stock has a high of $40.40 for the year while the low is $9.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.60%, as 5.40M TTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.18, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. bought more GIL shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. purchasing 1,458,465 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,007,390 shares of GIL, with a total valuation of $251,023,017. Pzena Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more GIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,671,208 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its Gildan Activewear Inc. shares by 11.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,822,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,200,000 shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. which are valued at $164,798,680. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Gildan Activewear Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 209,010 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,051,462 shares and is now valued at $140,117,380. Following these latest developments, around 8.40% of Gildan Activewear Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.