Is It Crazy To Buy Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) And Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.37.

The shares of the company added by 22.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.01 while ending the day at $9.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a 2.92% incline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. SNOA had ended its last session trading at $7.70. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 SNOA 52-week low price stands at $3.33 while its 52-week high price is $19.60.

The Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 3.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.78 and traded between $0.71 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 0.5597 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2981. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 478424.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.61%, as 298,489 SNOA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 79.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.29% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.