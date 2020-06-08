Is It Crazy To Buy Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) And Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BTE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 233.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.57.

The shares of the company added by 25.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.552 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 9.2 million shares were traded which represents a -129.5% decline from the average session volume which is 4.01 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $0.51. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BTE 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 222.22%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Maxim Group also rated OSTK as Resumed on July 16, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that OSTK could surge by 35.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.30% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.06 and traded between $20.64 and $21.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSTK’s 50-day SMA is 12.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.48. The stock has a high of $29.75 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.69%, as 4.22M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.65% of Overstock.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 255.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 181.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more OSTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 22,466 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,627,152 shares of OSTK, with a total valuation of $45,774,658. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC meanwhile sold more OSTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,575,485 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Overstock.com Inc. shares by 14.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,588,065 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 201,024 shares of Overstock.com Inc. which are valued at $20,041,380. In the same vein, GMT Capital Corp. increased its Overstock.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,138,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,138,193 shares and is now valued at $14,363,996. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Overstock.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.