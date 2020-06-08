Is A Downturn Overdue? TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT), Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)?

The shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2016. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2011. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $2.60. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that TAT is Accumulate in its latest report on April 28, 2011. Wunderlich thinks that TAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.42.

The shares of the company added by 19.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 4.02 million shares were traded which represents a -444.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.74 million shares. TAT had ended its last session trading at $0.22. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TAT 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $0.93.

The TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. generated 9.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated WRTC as Initiated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $11.35 suggesting that WRTC could surge by 6.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.74% to reach $8.38/share. It started the day trading at $8.94 and traded between $7.62 and $7.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRTC’s 50-day SMA is 4.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.03. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $3.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.39%, as 1.62M TAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.19% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 561.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WRTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 135,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 531,809 shares of WRTC, with a total valuation of $2,579,274. Iroquois Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more WRTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,247,665 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Wrap Technologies Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 406,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,168 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,969,794. In the same vein, US Bancorp Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Wrap Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 301,000 shares and is now valued at $1,459,850. Following these latest developments, around 19.90% of Wrap Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.