Is A Downturn Overdue? Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI), Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)?

The shares of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ring Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Imperial Capital was of a view that REI is Outperform in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Johnson Rice thinks that REI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.02.

The shares of the company added by 21.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.15 million shares were traded which represents a -138.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. REI had ended its last session trading at $1.15. Ring Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $78.2 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 2.62. Ring Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 REI 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $3.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ring Energy Inc. generated 12.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.45%. Ring Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.86 and $1.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLBS’s 50-day SMA is 1.9903 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3759. The stock has a high of $3.64 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17701.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 273.05%, as 66,034 REI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 335.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.27% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $869,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 241,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550 shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $491,989. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.