Is A Downturn Overdue? Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE), Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)?

The shares of Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2015. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lee Enterprises Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Securities Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2008. That day the Deutsche Securities set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Securities in its report released on July 01, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Deutsche Securities was of a view that LEE is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2008. Deutsche Securities thinks that LEE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.87.

The shares of the company added by 11.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.10 while ending the day at $1.21. During the trading session, a total of 0.83 million shares were traded which represents a -143.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. LEE had ended its last session trading at $1.09. Lee Enterprises Incorporated currently has a market cap of $63.4 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.51, with a beta of 1.47. LEE 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $3.09.

The Lee Enterprises Incorporated generated 4.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Piper Sandler also rated TCBI as Downgrade on May 26, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that TCBI could down by -22.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.55% to reach $29.25/share. It started the day trading at $36.32 and traded between $33.93 and $35.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCBI’s 50-day SMA is 25.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.33. The stock has a high of $64.88 for the year while the low is $19.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.56%, as 3.50M LEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.99% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 36,035 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,665,714 shares of TCBI, with a total valuation of $129,613,535. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TCBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,808,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares by 8.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,451,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 186,341 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $68,094,892. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 111,789 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,993,811 shares and is now valued at $55,388,070. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.