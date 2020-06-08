Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

The shares of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Marcus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Outperform the MCS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. The Benchmark Company was of a view that MCS is Buy in its latest report on January 13, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that MCS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.70.

The shares of the company added by 11.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.3921 while ending the day at $17.72. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -109.5% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. MCS had ended its last session trading at $15.93. The Marcus Corporation currently has a market cap of $494.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 1.29. The Marcus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MCS 52-week low price stands at $6.95 while its 52-week high price is $37.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Marcus Corporation generated 131.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 320.69%. The Marcus Corporation has the potential to record -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is now rated as Underperform. B. Riley FBR also rated SND as Upgrade on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that SND could surge by 27.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.81% to reach $1.71/share. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.06 and $1.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SND’s 50-day SMA is 0.8512 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8803. The stock has a high of $3.38 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.88%, as 4.66M MCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.22% of Smart Sand Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more SND shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -138,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,025,743 shares of SND, with a total valuation of $1,681,367. ClearBridge LLC meanwhile sold more SND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,305,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Smart Sand Inc. shares by 0.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,565,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,641 shares of Smart Sand Inc. which are valued at $1,298,977. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Smart Sand Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 532,923 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,482,513 shares and is now valued at $1,230,486. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of Smart Sand Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.