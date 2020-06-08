Expensive Market, What To Buy? Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR), CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

The shares of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phreesia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Sector Perform the PHR stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that PHR is Overweight in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PHR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.48.

The shares of the company added by 10.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.38 while ending the day at $32.03. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -35.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. PHR had ended its last session trading at $29.03. Phreesia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 PHR 52-week low price stands at $16.01 while its 52-week high price is $34.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Phreesia Inc. has the potential to record -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated CIR as Upgrade on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CIR could surge by 18.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.21% to reach $28.25/share. It started the day trading at $24.67 and traded between $21.4304 and $23.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIR’s 50-day SMA is 12.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.15. The stock has a high of $47.80 for the year while the low is $8.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 777189.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.73%, as 821,722 PHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.16% of CIRCOR International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 277.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CIR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -56,137 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,741,437 shares of CIR, with a total valuation of $40,929,654. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,936,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its CIRCOR International Inc. shares by 3.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,810,811 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,529 shares of CIRCOR International Inc. which are valued at $27,035,408. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CIRCOR International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 115,751 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,416,439 shares and is now valued at $21,147,434. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of CIRCOR International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.