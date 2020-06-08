Expensive Market, What To Buy? Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)

The shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Just Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR was of a view that JE is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JE is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.24.

The shares of the company added by 11.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.4289 while ending the day at $0.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -235.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. JE had ended its last session trading at $0.43. JE 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Just Energy Group Inc. generated 16.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1400.0%.

It started the day trading at $0.79 and traded between $0.57 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRN’s 50-day SMA is 0.5740 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6598. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44309.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.57%, as 43,171 JE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.14% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 139.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more BRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 6,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 162,144 shares of BRN, with a total valuation of $114,312. Gate City Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Barnwell Industries Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,066 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. which are valued at $57,857. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of Barnwell Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.