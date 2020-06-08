Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX)

The shares of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gray Television Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Outperform the GTN stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on November 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Jefferies was of a view that GTN is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Guggenheim thinks that GTN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.32.

The shares of the company added by 12.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.32 while ending the day at $17.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -21.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. GTN had ended its last session trading at $15.42. Gray Television Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 2.09. Gray Television Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 GTN 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $23.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gray Television Inc. generated 296.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.5%. Gray Television Inc. has the potential to record 2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.22 and traded between $0.20 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.1833 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2419. The stock has a high of $0.89 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.06%, as 4.68M GTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $5,426,712. Southpaw Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more LLEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $553,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by 40.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,022,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 586,173 shares of Lilis Energy Inc. which are valued at $465,182. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.