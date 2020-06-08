Can Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Offer Investors Safety?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares fell to a low of $16.58 before closing at $17.66. Intraday shares traded counted 8.33 million, which was 57.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.44M. KMI’s previous close was $16.72 while the outstanding shares total 2.26B. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.78, with weekly volatility at 1.79% and ATR at 0.49. The KMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.42 and a $22.58 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.59% on 06/05/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Kinder Morgan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMI, the company has in raw cash 942.0 million on their books with 3.54 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3096000000 million total, with 5608000000 million as their total liabilities.

KMI were able to record 453.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 733.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 893.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded a total of 3.11 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.92%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.06 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 43.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 2.26B with the revenue now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMI attractive?

In related news, Director, SMITH WILLIAM A bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.35, for a total value of 99,748. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, KINDER RICHARD D now bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,753,900. Also, Executive Chairman, KINDER RICHARD D bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.51 per share, with a total market value of 5,853,810. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, KEAN STEVEN J now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,045. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.20%.

12 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kinder Morgan Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.66.